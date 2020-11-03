Firearms for Trump

Regardless of how the presidential election shakes out, we thought we might look at some of the custom firearms produced in the last four years in honor of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.



Magnum Research “Presidential Desert Eagle”



A handgun as big and bold as President Trump himself, Magnum Research and artists at Outlaw Ordnance have come together to create the Presidential Desert Eagle. Chambered in .50 AW, every inch of the stainless steel 6” barrel handgun is ornately engraved with detailed illustrations depicting Trump, his name, signature, motto, title and elegant scrollwork. Even the aluminum Hogue grip panels contain images of the Presidential Seal and Trump family. With fixed combat sights, integral muzzle brake, accessory underrail and 7-round magazine, the Desert Eagle is made in the U.S. and available exclusively from Davidson’s. MSRP is $3,007.

For more info: magnumresearch.com