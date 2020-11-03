Firearms for Trump
Honoring the 45th President
Regardless of how the presidential election shakes out, we thought we might look at some of the custom firearms produced in the last four years in honor of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.
Magnum Research “Presidential Desert Eagle”
A handgun as big and bold as President Trump himself, Magnum Research and artists at Outlaw Ordnance have come together to create the Presidential Desert Eagle. Chambered in .50 AW, every inch of the stainless steel 6” barrel handgun is ornately engraved with detailed illustrations depicting Trump, his name, signature, motto, title and elegant scrollwork. Even the aluminum Hogue grip panels contain images of the Presidential Seal and Trump family. With fixed combat sights, integral muzzle brake, accessory underrail and 7-round magazine, the Desert Eagle is made in the U.S. and available exclusively from Davidson’s. MSRP is $3,007.
For more info: magnumresearch.com
Traditions 1873 “Trump 2020”
Made by Pietta, Traditions Firearms offers reproduction Model 1873 single action revolvers with style and performance. From its Frontier series, the “Trump 2020” model is a 6-shot .45 Colt single-action steel revolver with a nickel finish. The 5.5” barrel is engraved with five-point stars and “Donald J. Trump” and “Trump 2020” while its simulated ivory grips are adorned with Trump’s portrait, “45th,” the Presidential Seal and the American Flag. MSRP is $899.
For more info: traditionsfirearms.com
Auto-Ordnance “Trump Thompson”
From Kahr Firearms Group, the Auto-Ordnance Trump Thompson is a tribute to both the history of the Thompson machine gun and President Trump, recognizing their “ability to deliver defeat to the enemies of liberty around the globe.” Starting as a Model 27 Tommy Gun chambered in .45 ACP, the Trump Thompson features various engravings, including “Make America Great Again” and “Donald J. Trump 45th” on the receiver, quotes from Trump promoting the protection of the Second Amendment on the foregrip and images of the American flag, the White House, Presidential Seal and Trump’s face on the walnut stock. Appropriately made in the U.S., the 16” barrel carbine is finished in Armor Black and Clear Cerakote and fires freedom from a 50-round drum or 20-round stick magazine. MSRP is $2,999.
For more info: auto-ordnance.com
Cabot “TRUMP 45” 1911
Well-known for their custom 1911s built with precision design, craftsmanship and performance, Cabot Guns has completed a 45-gun limited run of one of the most coveted guns they’ve ever produced — the TRUMP 45. A “tribute to the American vision of President Trump, and to the President’s unashamed commitment to America and American greatness,” the .45 ACP pistols shine with an artisan polished 24kt gold finish and grips from indigenous American Holly. Engravings on the slide read “Trump 45” and “45th President of the United States” while rare Gibeon Meteorite is used for the front sight and trigger, which features three star-shaped cutouts. Museum-worthy pieces of art, a glass display case with wood base is provided for each TRUMP 45 pistol. Pricing starts at $30,000.
For more info: cabotguns.com
GLOCK G19 Gen4 “Trump”
The most popular handgun model in the world, it’s no surprise a custom GLOCK G19 Gen4 was made in honor of one the most popular presidents in recent memory. Sporting a laser engraved Bronze Cerakote slide and frame, the compact pistol depicts images of the American flag, “Trump,” “45th,” “Keep America Great,” the Presidential Seal and Donald Trump himself. The handgun also features a gold 4.6” Zaffari Precision threaded barrel with thread protector. Three 15-round 9mm magazines are provided. MSRP is $869.
For more info: glock.com
Great Western 1873 “Donald Trump”
Also imported from EMF Company, the Pietta-made Great Western “Donald Trump” is another Model 1873 single-action revolver celebrating President Trump and the Second Amendment. Chambered in .45 Colt, the nickel-plated revolver is engraved with “Donald J. Trump” and “Keep American Great 2020” on its 4-3/4” barrel, Second Amendment scroll and date of the Bill of Rights on the 6-shot cylinder, “United We Stand” and a waving American flag on the frame and “President of the United States” down the exposed backstrap. The ivory grips are engraved with “45th,” the Presidential Seal and an outline of the U.S. with American flag infill. MSRP is $649.99
For more info: emf-company.com
Auto-Ordnance “Trump 2020” 1911s
More from Kahr Firearms Group, Auto-Ordnance honors the 45th President with the Trump 2020 series, featuring the “Keep America Great” (KAG) Trump 1911 and “President of the United States” (POTUS) 1911. Both chambered in .45 ACP, the 7-round 1911TC-model pistols are made in the U.S. and feature various engravings on their slides and Hogue Goncalo wood grip panels, including “Keep America Great,” “45th Donald J. Trump,” the Presidential Seal, American flag, Trump’s face and seals of U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The KAG Trump 1911 slide and frame are polished stainless steel with Armor Black Cerakote infills while the POTUS 1911 is finished in Cerakote Bronze. Controls, including a skeletonized hammer and adjustable trigger, are finished in black. MSRP is $1,325.
For more info: auto-ordnance.com
Jesse James Custom 1911
“As soon as I knew [Donald Trump] was gonna win, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna build him a gun,’” said mechanic, television personality and entrepreneur Jesse James in a 2018 interview with Maxim. Founder of Jesse James Firearms Unlimited (JJFU), that’s exactly what he did for the 45th President. A modified 1911, the .45 ACP custom pistol features an extended barrel and slide, inspired by the “badass” long-barreled revolver of “Dirty Harry” fame, and 24k gold plating throughout, including a rose gold trigger. Entirely engraved, the pistol features elegant scrollwork, the Presidential Seal, Trump’s name and “The 45th President of the United States,” as well as “Build That Wall” written above the muzzle. James never revealed pricing for the one-of-a-kind pistol, but his custom firearms start at $5,000.
For more info: jjfu.com