Sign of the Times

Like so many citizens have realized over the past 11 tumultuous months, nothing in life should be taken for granted. The economy was chugging along nicely, but then came a pandemic, erupting in February 2020 and bringing a national shutdown in March. The once bright future suddenly became rather murky.

As if the virus wasn’t enough, the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ignited a summer of destructive discontent. Demands to “defund the police” were heard across the landscape, and millions of people who never before considered owning a firearm or allowing one in their home, rushed to the nearest gun shop. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated at least 7.5 to 8 million guns were purchased by first-time buyers last year. When the chips are down, it’s truly wondrous how so many people fall back on that good old Second Amendment.