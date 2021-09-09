We all remember when Goldilocks entered the three bears’ home, Papa Bear and Mama Bear’s beds and food didn’t suit her but Baby Bear’s stuff was “just right.” Since this is the handgun column instead of a criminal justice column, we’ll disregard the fact Ms. Goldilocks is a juvenile offender prima facie guilty of burglary and look instead at the middle ground her needs and choices symbolized.

For all of us, there are homes and vehicles too big or too small and the same is true of concealed carry weapons. In my younger days the guy who was satisfied with a .25 pocket auto thought the guy with the snub-nose .38 was paranoid, and the guy who packed a .45 auto thought they were both wimps. We still see something similar today. It’s as if there was a rule of the gun-related Internet forums requiring us all to assume, “If you carry less than me you’re a pathetic sheeple, and if you carry more than me you’re an insecure mall ninja.”

It’s a balance of comfort, discreet concealability, adequate power and “shootability” at speed. A balance of current needs and abilities. Let’s look at some examples of proven “sweet spot CCW” handguns.