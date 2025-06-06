Fighting the Good Fight

Not Like Television

Challenging a rotten gun control statute in court is not something which happens between the opening theme music and closing credits.

First, the group(s) behind such legal actions must find plaintiffs with “standing.” That is, it must be demonstrated the law being challenged causes them some legal harm. Plaintiffs are therefore vetted to establish they have a solid case, and there is nothing in their background which could derail the case in the middle of the trial.

The attorneys and their staffs must do hours of research to come up with compelling arguments based on the Constitution and previous rulings, then file their case documents. There are pre-trial hearings and court dates must be set, maybe months in advance. There will be motions to dismiss, motions for a change of venue — all kinds of things happen to delay trials, and through all of this, the meter is running.

And remember, there will be an appeal — perhaps more than one — and this process will cost even more money.

One strategy to get the most out of a dollar is for several groups to join in a single legal action. Over the past several years, we have seen federal lawsuits filed by coalitions which might include SAF and NRA splitting the legal bills, such as their ground-breaking federal lawsuit against the post-Hurricane Katrina gun grab in New Orleans.

SAF and the Illinois State Rifle Association joined forces in McDonald v. City of Chicago, which brought a Supreme Court ruling in June 2010 incorporating the Second Amendment to the states via the 14th Amendment. It was this case which opened the floodgates for challenges of draconian state gun control laws all over the country.

The sad fact is even while these groups split their costs, they still need support from the grassroots. A few dollars here, a few more dollars there, maybe a $5 bill or a couple of $20s in an envelope; just how much are your rights worth?

It has been my habit to find out about federal judges and identify which president nominated them. Rulings in favor of the Second Amendment typically come from judges appointed by Donald Trump, George W. Bush or George H.W. Bush. Typically ruling against the Second Amendment position are judges appointed by Joe Biden, Barack Obama and even Bill Clinton. It doesn’t always guarantee a judge will rule one way or the other, but it ups the odds in either direction.