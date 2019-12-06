Just one year ago, persuaded by a multi-million-dollar one-sided campaign, just under 60 percent of Evergreen State voters approved Initiative 1639 — an onerous gun control measure that defined “semiautomatic assault rifles” as literally every self-loading rifle ever manufactured. It invented a new crime called “community endangerment” with felony-level penalties, a 10-day waiting period to purchase a semi-auto rifle with a proof-of-training mandate, and it deprived young adults of the right to purchase such a rifle.



As reported here previously, the Second Amendment Foundation and National Rifle Association filed suit in federal court, challenging provisions of I-1639 on constitutional grounds. That case is now in discovery.



There’s a new wrinkle, something that rarely happens in such a political battle. An unfunded, all-volunteer, pure grassroots campaign has ignited to repeal that new law. Initiative 1094 has been gathering signatures like wildfire. Backers need at least 300,000 signatures by Dec. 28 to present their initiative to the legislature in January. As of this writing, a key backer estimated to Insider Online the campaign has gathered more than 100,000 of those signatures; astonishing for an effort not using paid signature-gatherers.



Petitions are in more than 250 gun shops around the state. Volunteers have been gathering signatures at places like Cabela’s, grocery stores, and high school and college football games — places where people fed up with the government’s intrusion in their lives might be found.



If these people get their required signatures it will send a signal that Northwest gun owners have had enough of the Seattle-based gun prohibition movement. It will also set an example for gun owners everywhere that they can make a difference by fighting back.



The Democrat-controlled Legislature will likely punt and put the measure on the fall ballot. That will allow the wealthy gun control lobby to haul out the checkbooks and mount another big money campaign to protect their anti-gun-rights legislation.



