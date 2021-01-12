Fight back against anti-gun social bigotry

Challenge The Establishment
Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, self-styled anti-establishment types told anyone who would listen to “challenge authority.” What they were really saying was “challenge the establishment,” and today, like it or not, the gun prohibition crusade is imbedded in the establishment.
Therefore, anti-gunners think they get an automatic pass — don’t allow it.
For example, when a Seattle-based gun control group tried to exploit last summer’s troubles in Portland, Oregon by smearing the “gun lobby,” incredibly arguing “peaceful” protesters’ rights were being violated by police and federal agents, CCRKBA’s Alan Gottlieb struck back quickly. He issued a statement declaring Seattle’s Alliance for Gun Responsibility was “siding with rioters, looters and urban terrorists.” People who had become weary of the protests — devolving into fests of vandalism, looting, arson and assault — took notice.