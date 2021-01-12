Fight back against anti-gun social bigotry

Talking Points

A while back, during an online discussion about the Portland riots, people remarked all the peaceful demonstrators should not be judged by the actions of the troublemakers. I took the opportunity to draw a parallel between this dilemma and the one constantly faced by gun owners. I wrote, “What about firearms owners? They often complain — with considerable justification it appears — that they all get penalized because some jerk misuses a gun.”

One fellow demanded to know, “how might we stop killer gun jerks without oppressing the law-abiding majority? And why does that majority need assault weapons and multiround (sic) magazines?”

My response was simple: Treat the killers the way we treat other criminals. Lock them up, or in some cases, apply capital punishment.

This guy wrote back, “The real problem isn’t assault rifles, it’s multiround (sic) magazines one would think normal gun owners wouldn’t need.”

Then I struck: “Who says gun owners don’t ‘need’ full- and original-capacity magazines? You? Who put you in charge of what anybody else owns?” It was the end of the conversation. Point made.

Learn something from this anecdote. When you encounter such people, be diplomatic but direct. Remain calm, keep your voice low or don’t write in all capital letters if communicating on social media.

When someone declares they have “a right” to be safe, agree with them. “I have that right, also, and I carry a firearm to make sure I stay safe.”