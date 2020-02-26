Loaded ammunition includes the following: 130-grain 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC, 136-gr. .270 Win. and .270 WSM, 155-gr. 28 Nosler, .280 Ackley Improved and 7mm Rem. Mag., 175-gr. .30-06 Sprg and .308 Win. and 200-gr. .300 Win. and .300 WSM.
As for components, Terminal Ascent will be offered in 130-gr. .264, 136-gr. .277, 155-gr. .284 and .308 in both 175- and 200-gr. weights.
While I expect other calibers to be added in time, those should cover just about any application you’ll encounter in North America. Granted, it might cost your wallet a bit more than what you’ll find on your local gun store shelf.
Federal Goes Long with Terminal Ascent
The Best Hunting Bullet in 98 Years
As a long-time handloader, I’ve been guilty of overlooking new ammunition from time to time. Often, what’s marketed as “the hottest new thing” turns out to be more hype than heat — but not the case with Federal. So, when the ammo manufacturer announced its new Terminal Ascent all-range hunting cartridge claiming it to be “the best hunting bullet ever built within the 98-year history of the company,” it immediately grasped my attention.
A bonded boattail projectile designed for match-grade performance, long-range accuracy and reliable expansion, what’s not to like?
Slipstream Expansion
Federal’s proven Trophy Bonded bullet, which came from the Trophy Bonded Bear Claw, the bullet’s hollow core runs the length of the shank up to the base of the point itself. Upon impact, the point breaks free to allow fluid to enter the hollow core, generating pressure and initiating expansion at all distances, even at velocities as low as 1,400 fps. Now that’s impressive!
Nickel-plated, the bullet also features AccuChannel grooving, which not only improves accuracy, but also decreases barrel wear and fouling while minimizing an increase in drag. While conducting a series of tests, Federal engineers determined the optimum performance of each caliber based on both the location and number of grooves on the bullet shank. For instance, the 130-gr. 6.5 Creedmoor projectile features just one groove, while the 200-gr. .308 Win features two.
Finally, loaded cartridges are fueled by a Federal Gold Medal primer and “specially formulated” clean-burning propellant. To get the best ballistic coefficient in its class, only the best components are used.
Now that all of the technical information is out of the way, let’s get to what you really want to know — is there a load available for your favorite rifle? Luckily for you, Federal will initially offer hunters Terminal Ascent in 11 cartridges and five loadable projectiles.
But when your entire hunting season hinges on a single long-range shot at some raghorn you’ve been dogging for days and finally encounter at a vulnerable moment, do you want anything less than the best ammunition money can buy in your chamber? I think not.
Available online from Federal directly, loaded Terminal Ascent cartridges run $48–$66 per 20-round box while 50-count boxes of components are $53–$55.
For more info: www.federalpremium.com , Ph: (800) 379-1732