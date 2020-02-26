Nickel-plated, the bullet also features AccuChannel grooving, which not only improves accuracy, but also decreases barrel wear and fouling while minimizing an increase in drag. While conducting a series of tests, Federal engineers determined the optimum performance of each caliber based on both the location and number of grooves on the bullet shank. For instance, the 130-gr. 6.5 Creedmoor projectile features just one groove, while the 200-gr. .308 Win features two.

Finally, loaded cartridges are fueled by a Federal Gold Medal primer and “specially formulated” clean-burning propellant. To get the best ballistic coefficient in its class, only the best components are used.

Now that all of the technical information is out of the way, let’s get to what you really want to know — is there a load available for your favorite rifle? Luckily for you, Federal will initially offer hunters Terminal Ascent in 11 cartridges and five loadable projectiles.