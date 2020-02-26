Loaded ammunition includes the following: 130-grain 6.5 Creedmoor and 6.5 PRC, 136-gr. .270 Win. and .270 WSM, 155-gr. 28 Nosler, .280 Ackley Improved and 7mm Rem. Mag., 175-gr. .30-06 Sprg and .308 Win. and 200-gr. .300 Win. and .300 WSM.

As for components, Terminal Ascent will be offered in 130-gr. .264, 136-gr. .277, 155-gr. .284 and .308 in both 175- and 200-gr. weights.

While I expect other calibers to be added in time, those should cover just about any application you’ll encounter in North America. Granted, it might cost your wallet a bit more than what you’ll find on your local gun store shelf.