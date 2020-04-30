The use of shotguns for home defense dates back to the days of flintlocks, when the common bore was smooth and there was no such thing as dialing 911 for help. After all, there was nothing to dial, and the nearest help was often several miles away. Even then, any gun-toting citizen could attest to the ability of a load of buckshot to bring a sudden halt to unpleasantness.

Jump ahead some 250 years, and the shotgun has been recognized as a potent firearm, pulling double-duty as both a wild game-getter and self-defense stopper. However, the debate about the best defensive shotshell load has simmered on.

Enter Federal’s new Force X2 ammunition for personal defense.