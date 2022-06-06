Father's Day Gifts Dads Actually Want

Men’s Tuck & Carry Jogger by Alexo Athletica ($83)

Alexo Athletica has forged a dependable reputation in the activewear carry segment for women only — until now. The Tuck and Carry Jogger is comfortable to lounge in, but ready to perform when you’re on the go. It features ambidextrous carry pocket design: one right and one left appendix carry pocket, and one 4 o’clock and 8 o’clock carry pocket. Pockets not being used to store a firearm can be used to store extra magazines and other tools. alexoathletica.com

Umarex Glock T4E G17 Paintball Pistol ($349.99)

“The dad in your life will appreciate this ultra-realistic Glock paintball marker pistol.” — Tom McHale, American Handgunner

This package of fun and utility is a GLOCK .43, made by Umarex. Not a Model .43, but a .43-caliber paintball pistol. Yes, it launches round projectiles a bit smaller than a classic marble. The “bullets” can be hard rubber balls, exploding powder-filled capsules, or, better yet, paint-filled spheres.

Perfectly modeled after a GLOCK 17 Gen 5, it’ll work with your gear like holsters and rail-mounted lasers and lights. As it’s designed for “shooting each other,” it’s a perfect training tool. Do exercise extreme caution to make sure real guns and ammo aren’t present. Or just use it for backyard, garage, or basement target practice.

This pistol is powered by standard 12-gram CO2 cartridges, available anywhere, and they’ll drive projectiles fast enough to leave a mark. Wear appropriate clothing and safety gear! umarexusa.com

Streamlight Wedge® Slim Everyday Carry Flashlight

“This Father’s Day gift recommendation has passed the ultimate utility test. In a drawer of “EDC stuff” packed with various flashlights, I pick this one up to tote around in my support-side pocket every single time I leave the house, day or night. Why?

The flat profile seamlessly slips into a front pocket, while the built-in clip holds it in an easy-to-access position and consistent orientation. It’s rechargeable via a standard micro-USB cord. We’re betting dad already has plenty of these scattered around, but one is included.” — Tom McHale, American Handgunner

The big value in this one is its novel activation mechanism. Simply press your thumb forward to rotate the on/off switch. Push harder, and the unit bursts 1,000 lumens instead of the standard 300. No modes or complicated series of button taps are required. It just works, so it’s an outstanding option for defensive use. Dad will get a solid three hours of use before a recharge is needed. streamlight.com

Streamlight TLR-7® A Gun Light With Rear Switch Options

Weapon lights are getting smaller and more durable, so it’s more feasible than ever to equip a concealed carry handgun with a mounted light.

The Streamlight TLR-7 A is a 500-lumen tactical light that will mount on virtually any pistol with a lower rail segment. I’ve been using one on a Staccato C2 pistol and carrying the whole rig with a Tenicor Lux2 holster. The light addition adds precisely zero concealment penalty.

“What I particularly like about this solution are the “vertical” activation paddles. Most rail lights use levers pressed in towards the centerline of the handgun. This is easy to use, but when carried in a holster that applies similar pressure, the light can activate when carried.” — Tom McHale, American Handgunner

The “vertical” levers require the operator to press down towards the ground with the trigger or support hand finger, thereby preventing inadvertent holster activation. From a usability standpoint, using this system is just as fast and intuitive as the side paddle method, so it’s a win-win for concealed carry.

The unit runs on a standard CR123A battery and features a locking feature on the bezel ring, preventing activation. That’s handy for storage and range use during daytime scenarios. streamlight.com