For the Sharp Shooter

Leupold’s new all-black Freedom Red Dot Sight is, dare I say it, a sight for sore eyes! A red dot can really help to put enjoyment back into shooting and Leupold has put its decades-long experience building top-quality optics to good use here. Featuring a pre-calibrated dial for 5.56/.223 55gr rounds that lets you accurately adjust the 1 MOA dot beyond 400 yards, the lightweight optic’s battery will last up to 1,000 hours to keep Dad shooting as long as his ammo lasts. MSRP is $519.99.

For more info: www.leupold.com