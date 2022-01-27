Natural point of aim, NPA for short, lies at the center of all marksmanship teaching — or should. Ever wonder why your shots aren’t landing where you expect but consistently land somewhere else? Odds are it’s due to natural point of aim.

In the most simplistic terms, your natural point of aim is where your body wants the gun to go. This applies to all kinds of marksmanship. Rather than moving the gun to line up with the target, you need to move your body so when you hold the gun properly it will naturally line up on the target. (Make sure you have a confident zero on your gun first.)