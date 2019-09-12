Weatherby offers Limited Edition Mark V Wyoming Commemorative
More than a year ago, when I had a chance to chat with Ed Weatherby about the legendary company’s move from its original home in Paso Robles, Calif., to gun-friendly Wyo., it was clear good things were on Weatherby’s horizon.
That much is evident with the offer of the Limited Edition Mark V Wyoming Commemorative Rifle. There are two versions of this bolt action, the Gold and Silver models. For connoisseurs of fine bolt-action sporting rifles, either one of these should get the right juices flowing.
Leaving anti-gun California in the rearview mirror came as no small endeavor, but business and government interests in Wyoming did their best to make Weatherby feel welcome. Building a special rifle to honor these good feelings seems like the right thing to do.
According to a statement from Adam Weatherby, “We have had so many requests about the first guns stamped Sheridan, Wyoming, we thought it only right the first rifles off the line in Sheridan should be these incredible Mark V Commemorative Rifles. The State of Wyoming and the City of Sheridan have both done so much to help us with our move; we are delighted to ensure this monumental effort is remembered by Weatherby and our users for years to come.”
The Gold version is a handsome specimen featuring a hand-selected exhibition grade fancy French Walnut stock with a hand-rubbed oil finish and custom designed Wyoming mountain range fine-line checkering. True to Weatherby tradition, this stock wears an ebony forend tip and grip cap. On the rear is a Pachmayr recoil pad, which I personally think is top of the heap.
The bolt sleeve and receiver are engraved with gold and silver barrel accents, and the barrel bell and muzzle has gold and silver barrel bands.
The company’s recognizable “Bucking Horse and Rider” is engraved in the magazine floorplate. Meanwhile, the bolt is damascened by Weatherby and there is hand-checkering on the bolt knob.
The Gold version, with an MSRP of $10,000, comes with a custom leather case with the Weatherby logo stamped into the leather.
The Silver version features a hand-selected AAA Grade French Walnut stock and also wears a hand-rubbed oil finish as well as the same Wyoming mountain range fine-line checkering. Like its Gold sibling, this rifle has an exotic ebony forend tip and grip cap, and the Pachmayr recoil pad.
The Bucking Horse and Rider engraved on magazine floorplate features silver inlay, and the bolt is damascened by Weatherby, as is the aluminum alloy follower.
This rifle carries an MSRP of $6,500.
Both models are chambered for the potent .300 Weatherby Magnum. Like all other Weatherby Mark V rifles, the commemoratives come with the LXX trigger for a crisp letoff.
The commemorative also features a fluted bolt body and integral recoil lug.
weatherby.com (307) 675-7840