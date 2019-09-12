More than a year ago, when I had a chance to chat with Ed Weatherby about the legendary company’s move from its original home in Paso Robles, Calif., to gun-friendly Wyo., it was clear good things were on Weatherby’s horizon.



That much is evident with the offer of the Limited Edition Mark V Wyoming Commemorative Rifle. There are two versions of this bolt action, the Gold and Silver models. For connoisseurs of fine bolt-action sporting rifles, either one of these should get the right juices flowing.



Leaving anti-gun California in the rearview mirror came as no small endeavor, but business and government interests in Wyoming did their best to make Weatherby feel welcome. Building a special rifle to honor these good feelings seems like the right thing to do.



According to a statement from Adam Weatherby, “We have had so many requests about the first guns stamped Sheridan, Wyoming, we thought it only right the first rifles off the line in Sheridan should be these incredible Mark V Commemorative Rifles. The State of Wyoming and the City of Sheridan have both done so much to help us with our move; we are delighted to ensure this monumental effort is remembered by Weatherby and our users for years to come.”