Top Tools for Optics Mounting

It used to seem magical. I never really thought about how the scope got on the gun, it was just there and ready to shoot. I also took for granted the scope was level and everything would work as it should. Some of you may laugh in haughty derision, others may fondly remember when someone else did it, others yet might only look for gun packages with a mounted scope.

When I started mounting optics for my own guns, and changing them quite a bit for reviews, I realized I was missing quite a few tools that would make my life easier. Here are some tools I’ve found handy along the way: