If everything went according to plan, sometime this week the Federal Register was to have published notice of new sanctions against Russia, most notably a restriction on imports of “certain Russian firearms.”

Worse news, however, is that “New and pending permit applications for the permanent importation of firearms and ammunition manufactured or located in Russia will be subject to a policy of denial.” The National Rifle Association, which cancelled its would-have-been gala 150th anniversary members’ meetings and exhibits in Houston scheduled for last weekend in Houston, wasn’t pleased.

The prevailing suspicion is that the Biden administration is merely using the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Aleksey Navalny in August 2020 as an excuse to ban the ammunition imports. Lots of U.S. shooters use Russian-manufactured ammunition, and the loss of this ammo could prove itself to be a blow to those gun owners.

The ammunition shortage in this country is well-known. Loss of the Russian imports will only exacerbate the problem.

In a prepared statement, the NRA observed, “The full effect of this new policy will likely not be realized for a few months, but it will certainly lead to more ammunition shortages, higher prices, and therefore fewer Americans excising their fundamental rights. It may also result in the shuttering of American small businesses that rely heavily on the importation of Russian ammunition. All of this is of course by design for the Biden Administration.”

