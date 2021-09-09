Spiders, Sighters and Shenanigans: Part I

I didn’t realize it was a love shack.

The 18 by 18-foot hut held four metal bed frames complete with vinyl mattresses and the same number of matching lockers and white metal shelves. I had arrived earlier than my dad, seeking to have time alone to spend cleaning what would be my home for the foreseeable future.

Checkout is at 10 am on the day of your departure. New residents may check in no earlier than 2 pm. Absolutely nothing happens during those four hours. No cleaning staff, no sweeping, nothing. I would have thought that the pandemic might have changed this process — no such luck.

At least I didn’t stay in the old huts. I’d heard stories about them but didn’t fully believe them until I had seen them with my own eyes. No one stays in them now. A few remain for historic purposes on the other side of Camp Perry. They originally housed POW’s during World War II but over the years became temporary housing for National Match competitors. The rest were demolished and replaced with what is in comparison the height of luxury, complete with air conditioner. Those who stayed in the former accommodations smile, terrifying current competitors with tales of vermin and bugs. “We’d have to set off a bug bomb, leave for awhile, then come back and set up.”