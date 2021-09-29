SK Customs Introduces "The Emperor" Colt 1911 in .38 Super

In honor of the 200th anniversary of Mexico’s independence SK Customs is producing “The Emperor” in a limited run of 200. “The Emperor” anniversary production is the first in SK’s Mexican War of Independence Series, set to honor the war fought for 11 years and 11 days that concluded September 27, 1821.

The full-size Colt 1911 in .38 Super, each with an engraved edition number and accompanied by a replica of Mexico’s Declaration of Independence, tells the story of Agustín De Iturbide. Iturbide was a Commanding General and Conservative Politian who led Ejército Trigarante or Ejército de las Tres Garantías (Translation: The Army of the Three Guarantees) to victory against the Spanish. He was the first to sign Mexico’s Declaration of Independence and was later proclaimed First President of the Regency and First Emperor of Mexico.