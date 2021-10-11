SilencerCo has just released the world’s first modular large bore suppressor, the Hybrid 46M. The 46M is borne from the Hybrid 46 and features modularity for use in short or long configurations.

The unit effectively reduces sound and is compatible with nearly every centerfire platform due to the variety of accessories available. Rather than buy more than one silencer, the Hybrid 46M allows shooters to suppress multiple calibers on both pistols and rifles. Extra value lies in its removable front module, for a shorter and lighter option for handguns. In the short configuration, the unit weighs 12.2 ounces and measures 5.78 inches. In the full configuration, the unit measures 7.72 inches long and weighs 14.9 ounces.

The Hybrid 46M comes with a multi-tool, spanner tool, ASR mount, .46 caliber front cap and a .30 caliber front cap. MSRP: $1,117.00