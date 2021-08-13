Ruger 10/22 Competition Rifle
Now in a Dedicated Left-Hand Version
Ruger customers have been clamoring for more refined, customized concepts to some Ruger firearms for years. Fairly recently, Ruger answered by launching their Custom Shop.
According to Ruger: “The Ruger Custom Shop embodies the pinnacle of style, performance and design, offering a level of refinement and attention to detail that could only be expected from an industry leader like Ruger. Custom Shop products have been designed by Ruger’s expert team of engineers with input from professionals in the field: competitive shooters, renowned hunters and award-winning writers. This line of firearms represents the finest example of quality and innovation in Ruger products built to the highest of standards. The Custom Shop features exclusive collectible, competition, hunting and personal defense firearms for the most discriminating of shooters.”
This latest offering builds on the success of their original introduction of the Ruger 10/22 Competition Rifle as a Custom Shop offering, but now re-engineered as a “Lefty-Friendly” model. Yes, all controls are swapped and in the correct places for operation by a left-handed shooter. Even the safety button operates “in reverse!” Frankly, even as a right-handed shooter, I quickly found I liked the bolt on the left (port) side of action as it made it fast and easy to operate. Something to think about during competition, even for us right-handers.
The rifle is chock-full of custom touches, features and benefits. The fully adjustable cheek rest can be repositioned easily. A proprietary, enhanced semi-auto chamber has been proven to increase accuracy. Ruger’s BX-Trigger offers a crisp 2.5- to 3-lb. weight with positive reset. The receiver provides an innovative access point at the rear to clean the barrel from the receiver.
The list of extra touches goes on and on. You’ll find the 10/22 Competition Rifle ready to go to work on targets and in the field right out of the box. MSRP is $899 but if you tried to customize a standard 10/22 to meet these standards you’d be chasing $2,000 or more! This one is custom made for you lefties out there!
Well done, Ruger!
For more info: www.ruger.com