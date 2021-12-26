Reloading Room Organization

The Key

For organization, plastic containers are my go-to. I keep extra bullet boxes in ammo cans and reuse the empty ones to store shell holders, snap cap and more. Before you throw away packaging, think about if it can be reused. Large plastic pretzel containers are a hot commodity — a perfect size for separating brass by firing session, headstamp or step of the reloading process.

Brass prep is perhaps where organization can really save some time. Tumbling all of your brass first before moving to the next step allows you to do things in batches without losing track of what’s what. For me, it is easier to finish with one step before moving on to the next so I don’t have to try to fit my dryer, trimmer, etc. on the same small bench.

Other handy packaging is the heavy-duty hanging boxes screws come in. They fit bore snakes, gauges, etc. Don’t have any lying around? Clamtainer also offers inexpensive hanging tab boxes in multiple sizes. I use the see-through boxes to store sample cartridges and comparator inserts as I can easily see what I’m looking for. For things I can’t see through or are hard to mark, the label maker is my best friend. It’s easy to peel the labels off the pretzel can lids and replace them when brass is trimmed or resized. Rather than trying to find a place to stack all the containers, they hang on the board on the back of my reloading bench. Having a pegboard provides a storage space for tools as well