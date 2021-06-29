Patriotic Firearms and Accessories
Show off your American Pride!
Shrinking and pinking it doesn’t work for me, but covering it in red, white and blue does. No matter what people say, it’s inevitable color and design attract the eye, especially when it means something. Patriotic colors, the American flag, eagles, and other symbols of the United States of America stretched over the frame of a pistol, shotgun, or rifle add a new dimension. Not only are you exercising your Second Amendment rights, but you are displaying your pride for our country in a way themed napkins and paper plates don’t.
Here are a few options that caught my eye.
Old Glory 13 Inch AR-15 MLOK Handguard
It sat glistening on the table. Though there were plenty of rifles to shoot, the flag caught my attention. I’ve seen similar handguards before, but this is by far the classiest, fading from black to red white, and blue. Made and cerakoted in the USA, Bowden Tactical’s foundation series handguard has an overall width of 1.5 inches and weighs only 10 ounces. MLOK slots at positions 3, 6, and 9 accommodate any MAGPUL certified accessories while anti-rotation ears allow for a clean fit with forged or billet upper receivers. Even the 6061 T6 extruded aluminum is American sourced — what could be more patriotic?
Ruger 10/22 Vote 2020 Carbine
Ruger’s 10/22 Vote 2020 Collector’s Edition graced the April 2020 GUNS Magazine cover accompanied by a history of the ubiquitous 10/22 by Roy Huntington. This .22 LR features a Collector’s Series bolt marking and comes with a “Vote 2020” metal street sign and pin. Most are familiar with the semi-auto 10/22 and this carbine edition has an 18.5” barrel, 10 round capacity and weighs in at 4.8 pounds.
ALLEN Company Patriot Series
You’ve got to store your firearms somehow! ALLEN Company released the Patriot soft case series just in time for the holiday, manufactured in Colorado. The series includes a 9″ locking handgun case, 42″ MSR/Tactical rifle case, and a 46″ rifle case with a red, white, and blue camouflage design.
Heritage Rough Rider
Heritage manufacturing offers an array of special editions of various models of their .22 LR Rough Rider series with patriotic grips. The 16” Honor Betsy Ross Rough Rider, for example, features the Betsy Ross flag, with 13 stars. There is also a 4.75” version as well as various renditions of the modern flag on 6.5” and 4.75” models.
Already have a Heritage revolver? Heritage also offers a variety of patriotic grip options to customize your own.
Taurus TX22 TALO Exclusive
A distributor exclusive, this semi-auto .22 LR features a flag engraving on slide. The pistol comes with 2 magazines, has a capacity of 10 +1, and adjustable sights.
Hi-Point Grand Union Special Editions
In honor of America’s Birthday, Hi-Point Firearms has released special editions of their Hi-Point 995FLG 9mm and 4595FLG .45 ACP model carbines. These special editions are hydro-dipped with a Grand Union Flag design. All active military personnel, veterans, and first responders are eligible for a free magazine and Hi-Point swag with their purchase.