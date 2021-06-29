Patriotic Firearms and Accessories

Shrinking and pinking it doesn’t work for me, but covering it in red, white and blue does. No matter what people say, it’s inevitable color and design attract the eye, especially when it means something. Patriotic colors, the American flag, eagles, and other symbols of the United States of America stretched over the frame of a pistol, shotgun, or rifle add a new dimension. Not only are you exercising your Second Amendment rights, but you are displaying your pride for our country in a way themed napkins and paper plates don’t.

Here are a few options that caught my eye.