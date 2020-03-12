No matter what anyone thinks of the basic Model 1911 pistol, its track record is the gold standard.

It’s chambered for the venerable .45 ACP cartridge, helped win two world wars and saw action in a number of other small conflicts. It has been popular with American law enforcement, and millions of armed private citizens have relied on it for personal, family and home protection for generations. It’s the most cloned, customized and recognizable semi-auto pistol on the landscape.

I’ve shot the 1911 in pistol matches, carried one on an almost daily basis for several years, worked up a couple of handloads for my personal pistols and keep one handy for home defense.

Nighthawk Custom has taken the timeless classic, the Colt Government Model Series 70, and overhauled it with several functional and aesthetic upgrades. This ain’t your grandpa’s pistol.