Custom Touches
Like the original military-issued models, the Nighthawk Custom Colt Series 70 pistol is not a classy show horse and was not designed to spend its life hiding in a safe. This is a workhorse with a stallion pedigree. It has everything you need in a handgun — and nothing you don’t.
Let’s start with looks. A Government-size frame with a 5" barrel and 7-round capacity, the frame and slide are finished in a “Smoked Nitride,” giving the gun an aged, but handsome look that contrasts nicely against the checkered wood grips. Lacking from the frame is an accessory rail, but I happen to like the basic, more traditional profile.
What isn’t basic, however, is the match-grade, solid short trigger. I own a number of 1911s made by various manufacturers, including a couple of Colt Commanders and one full-size model customized by the late Richard Niemer, and found my hand size and finger length prefers a short trigger.