With all of these features, the Pork Chop rifle may be fine-tuned to each shooter’s profile, thus producing the closest possible fit between rifle and user. MPA chambers the Pork Chop in five calibers, although customers can contact the company for other possibilities. The standard offerings are .22 Creedmoor, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5mm Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm Saum. Customers also have their choice of barrel lengths in two-inch increments from 18"–26". The carbon fiber barrel blank is stress relieved with Sendero or Sendero Lite contours and precisely drilled and honed with cut rifling. Muzzles are then threaded 5/8-24" and covered with a thread protector.
Pork Chop rifles boast a Curtis Custom Hybrid action featuring a recoil lug and a one-piece, hand-lapped bolt with spiral fluting that saves weight without sacrificing strength, all finished with a DLC coating. Bolts are hand-fitted to each action for the highest degree of precision. Special TriggerTech triggers may be set from 1 lb.–3 lbs., depending upon the customer’s personal preference. As yet another option, a Timney HIT trigger featuring a new sear engagement adjustment lock may be substituted and set between 5 oz. and 2 lbs.
Masterpiece Arms Pork
Chop Rifle
Doom For Hogs & Varmints
Built from the ground up with their lightweight Hybrid Chassis as the base, the MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Pork Chop bolt-action rifle might just be the most high-tech varmint killer ever designed, and it’s available in a variety of calibers to address every challenge from prairie dogs to feral hogs.
The latest addition to MPA’s Hunter Rifle line, the Pork Chop is a purpose-designed rifle for varmint hunters, ranchers and herd-management purposes, offering shooters the ability to make longer shots with a rifle that can still be comfortably packed into the most extreme terrain.

Thanks to construction from 6061 aluminum, the MPA Pork Chop chassis weighs just 3.2 lbs., and wears an eye-catching dual-Cerakote finish with a laser- engraved hog with the words “Pork Chop” underneath. The chassis also features tech-savvy and precision-geared innovations all shooters can appreciate, including an adjustable length of pull from 11.75″–13.25″ with adjustable cheek riser and recoil plate, integral bubble level and forward spigot mount. It also features MPA-designed enhancements such as a vertical grip with palm swell and thumb stop and a Rapid Adjustment Technology (RAT) dovetail rail for bipod/tripod mounting.
All of this comes together in a package that hits the scale at roughly 8.5 lbs. without a scope, making the Pork Chop a very carriable rifle across wide spaces in search of prairie dog towns, coyote packs or troublesome wild hogs.
MasterPiece Arms delivers each rifle in a tough Plano basic rifle case for an MSRP ranging from $3,575–3,725, depending on options. Lead-time for complete rifles is roughly 10–12 weeks.
For more info: MasterPieceArms.com, Ph: (706)-395-7050