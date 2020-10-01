With all of these features, the Pork Chop rifle may be fine-tuned to each shooter’s profile, thus producing the closest possible fit between rifle and user. MPA chambers the Pork Chop in five calibers, although customers can contact the company for other possibilities. The standard offerings are .22 Creedmoor, 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5mm Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC and 7mm Saum. Customers also have their choice of barrel lengths in two-inch increments from 18"–26". The carbon fiber barrel blank is stress relieved with Sendero or Sendero Lite contours and precisely drilled and honed with cut rifling. Muzzles are then threaded 5/8-24" and covered with a thread protector.

Pork Chop rifles boast a Curtis Custom Hybrid action featuring a recoil lug and a one-piece, hand-lapped bolt with spiral fluting that saves weight without sacrificing strength, all finished with a DLC coating. Bolts are hand-fitted to each action for the highest degree of precision. Special TriggerTech triggers may be set from 1 lb.–3 lbs., depending upon the customer’s personal preference. As yet another option, a Timney HIT trigger featuring a new sear engagement adjustment lock may be substituted and set between 5 oz. and 2 lbs.