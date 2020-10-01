Built from the ground up with their lightweight Hybrid Chassis as the base, the MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Pork Chop bolt-action rifle might just be the most high-tech varmint killer ever designed, and it’s available in a variety of calibers to address every challenge from prairie dogs to feral hogs.

The latest addition to MPA’s Hunter Rifle line, the Pork Chop is a purpose-designed rifle for varmint hunters, ranchers and herd-management purposes, offering shooters the ability to make longer shots with a rifle that can still be comfortably packed into the most extreme terrain.