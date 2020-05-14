Before we get too far along, I owe the gang at Marlin a big debt of gratitude.

I took one of my biggest mule deer bucks with a bolt-action Marlin MR-7 in .30-06 Springfield in a southeast Wyoming basin more than two decades ago. It was a one hell of a shot too, at better than 200 yards across a sagebrush prairie with fresh snow on the ground. I had to crawl about half as far out of a deep, dry creek bed before pressing the trigger.

That hunt remains a grand memory of mine, and when it comes to memories, Marlin has provided millions of them to Americans over the decades — so many they could fill volumes, if not entire libraries. In fact, I can’t think of a single hunting season since I was a kid where I haven’t run into someone cradling a Marlin lever action, looking to tag out.

Founded by John Mahlon Marlin in 1870, Marlin was first to introduce the side-eject lever action and has since become famous for its leverguns and .22-caliber rimfire models. Their firearms are found in gun safes, rifle scabbards and trucks around the country. Now 150 years later, Marlin is offering limited-edition rifles to celebrate their history.