150th Anniversary Collection
Proud to offer the next generation of lever-action and rimfire rifles, Marlin’s 150th Anniversary Collection includes two commemorative rifles: a semi-auto Model 60 rimfire and a Model 444 lever action. Together, the two rifles have perhaps been responsible for putting more wild game, big and small, on dining room tables than any other long-gun duo.
The Model 60 rifle wears a 19" stainless steel barrel, micro-grooved with a 1:16" twist and a clean American black walnut stock featuring a special 150th Anniversary medallion inlay and checkering on the grip and forend. It also sports adjustable sights, a 14-round .22 LR tubular magazine and last-shot bolt hold open. The rifle measures 37.5" long with a 13.25" length of pull and weighs about 5.5 lbs.
The Model 444 is one of the most handsome leverguns I’ve ever seen, with a deep-blue finish on the barrel, magazine tube, receiver and lever. The 24" barrel is half-octagonal/half-round and wears the great Skinner ladder rear sight. The pistol-grip stock is crafted from C-grade American black walnut, finished with beautiful checkering and a brown recoil pad. The magazine holds six rounds of hard-hitting .444 Marlin, though manageable in a rifle weighing 7 lbs. Overall length is 40.5" with a 13.375" length of pull.
Both 150th Anniversary models have special serial numbers and the Model 444 will ship in a commemorative box with Marlin history. While designed for Marlin collectors, both are working guns capable and worthy of going “bang!”