Mandatory buyback: Another way of saying ‘compensated confiscation’
For the past several weeks, a handful of Democrat presidential hopefuls have been trying to out-do one another in proposing dramatic gun control schemes if they’re elected, and one alarming idea that has emerged is the “mandatory gun buyback.”
This isn’t a half-measure. For example, as reported by Politico, former Congressman Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke “said that, if enacted, anyone who failed to forfeit a banned assault weapon would be fined.”
On her website, Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated, “Congress should again ban the future production, sale, and importation of military-style assault weapons, and require individuals already in possession of assault weapons to register them under the National Firearms Act. Just as we did successfully with machine guns after the passage of that law, we should establish a buyback program to allow those who wish to do so to return their weapon for safe disposal, and individuals who fail to register or return their assault weapon should face penalties.”
Nobody has provided details on how much money would be offered for these so-called “assault weapons,” but if they’re not surrendered, the owners likely wouldn’t get anything, but wind up paying the government.
And in a too-clever-by-half suggestion detailed by Politico, “O’Rourke said he would work to implement a voluntary buyback program for handguns. He proposed increasing the excise tax on gun manufacturers and fines on gun traffickers to fund buybacks.”
Both Warren and O’Rourke have suggested one-gun-a-month restrictions, licensing and registration. They’ve been joined in that sentiment by Sen. Cory Booker, as noted by Politico. It worked so well in Virginia years ago that the Assembly scrapped it.
So, where could this go? If one of these candidates winds up as the nominee, and is subsequently elected president, it would go straight to Congress, which is back in session this week and already working on pushing legislation designed to torment honest citizens and be reflexively ignored by criminals.
The primary season is months away, and the presidential election is more than a year over the horizon. That’s plenty of time to get registered to vote.
Politico: Beto O'Rourke
Protecting Our Communities
Politico: Cory Booker Gun Control
Politico: Warren's New Plan On Guns Has A Goal Reduce Gun Deaths By 80
Speaking Of Gun Control
The embattled NRA Board of Directors at virtually the “last minute” changed plans to hold its September business meeting in Anchorage, moving the gathering back to the Washington, D.C. area.
While it likely cost the association a chunk of dough, a message to the board and Executive Committee from NRA Secretary and General Counsel John Frazer justified it this way: “This decision was made after careful consideration. As you know, our duty to protect our Second Amendment comes above all else and the NRA is the only organization that can carry out that mission. As details of the congressional schedule were revealed today, it became apparent that a fight of historic proportions is going to begin during the time when we would have been in Alaska.
“It is imperative not only that officers and staff be fully engaged,” Frazer added, “but also that the full board lend its support and assistance. Being in Alaska would have made it impossible for our officers and senior staff to fulfill their duties here in the nation’s capital at this critical period in the Second Amendment’s history.”
Gun Rights Conference Next Week
Insider Online will be attending the 34th annual Gun Rights Policy Conference in Phoenix, which kicks off Friday, Sept. 20 with a conference of gun rights bloggers.
This year’s conference is shaping up to be a crowd-pleaser, with more than 70 speakers on a couple of dozen panels, the annual awards luncheon, receptions Friday and Saturday evening, and more. Second Amendment rights activists from across the country will be headquartered at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel through midday Sunday, Sept. 22.
Among the speakers already confirmed are national radio hosts Tom Gresham (GunTalk) and Mark Walters (Armed America Radio). Alan Gottlieb, founder of the Second Amendment Foundation will also speak. SAF and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms co-host the event.
There will also be representatives from Gun Owners of America, the National Rifle Association and various state-level organizations.
SAF.org
National Police Shooting Championships
While the GRPC wraps up on Sunday, the following morning will find top shooters in law enforcement descending on Pearl, Mississippi for the annual National Police Shooting Championships.
The event, hosted by the Mississippi High Patrol/Mississippi Department of Public Safety, will be held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer’s Training Academy. This marks a move from Albuquerque, N.M. where the championship was held in previous years, according to the NRA.
They don’t call this a championship for laughs. One will find many of the nation’s top law enforcement marksmen in attendance. Local, state and federal officers participate in this competition.
National Police Shooting Championship
WA RobberLearns About Karma
Proof positive that God has a wicked sense of humor comes in the sorry tale of a bad guy who was victimized by another bad guy while he was being bad all over again.
According to Seattle’s KOMO News, the local ABC affiliate, a resident of the Tri-Cities area of south-central Washington was busy stealing things from a local business in Kennewick when some opportunist stole his parked truck. Our model citizen had foolishly left his keys in the truck while he was pulling his theft. The other thief came by, saw the keys, hopped behind the wheel and sped away.
Responding police officers may have had a tough time keeping straight faces while conducting their investigation.
There is more to the story. According to KOMO and KEPR, the guy whose truck was stolen ended up in jail on a warrant, along with the burglary charge that came out of this latest caper.
And the truck? Well, at this writing, it hadn’t been recovered, but the owner probably won’t need it for a while.
https://komonews.com/news/local/mans-pickup-stolen-while-he-was-robbing-a-store-kennewick-police-say