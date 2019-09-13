Mandatory buyback: Another way of saying ‘compensated confiscation’

On her website, Sen. Elizabeth Warren stated, “Congress should again ban the future production, sale, and importation of military-style assault weapons, and require individuals already in possession of assault weapons to register them under the National Firearms Act. Just as we did successfully with machine guns after the passage of that law, we should establish a buyback program to allow those who wish to do so to return their weapon for safe disposal, and individuals who fail to register or return their assault weapon should face penalties.”



Nobody has provided details on how much money would be offered for these so-called “assault weapons,” but if they’re not surrendered, the owners likely wouldn’t get anything, but wind up paying the government.



And in a too-clever-by-half suggestion detailed by Politico, “O’Rourke said he would work to implement a voluntary buyback program for handguns. He proposed increasing the excise tax on gun manufacturers and fines on gun traffickers to fund buybacks.”



Both Warren and O’Rourke have suggested one-gun-a-month restrictions, licensing and registration. They’ve been joined in that sentiment by Sen. Cory Booker, as noted by Politico. It worked so well in Virginia years ago that the Assembly scrapped it.



So, where could this go? If one of these candidates winds up as the nominee, and is subsequently elected president, it would go straight to Congress, which is back in session this week and already working on pushing legislation designed to torment honest citizens and be reflexively ignored by criminals.



The primary season is months away, and the presidential election is more than a year over the horizon. That’s plenty of time to get registered to vote.



