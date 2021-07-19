An AR-style pump action shotgun? I’ve never been too intrigued with smoothbores, but certainly appreciate something designed for an easy transition from a platform I already know and love.

Originally released under the Blackwater name, the Sentry 12 shotgun is now manufactured under the Iron Horse Firearms brand. Blackwater was Iron Horse’s primary investor from November of 2019 through April of 2021, when Iron Horse bought them out so both companies could best pursue their own diverging interests.

Ryan McDonald, CEO of Iron Horse Firearms, commented on the change. “As we move into this next chapter, we’re looking forward to the continued development and manufacture of our line of unique products under the original Iron Horse Firearms brand, as well as development of new products that we will be announcing at the end of this year.”

Currently the Sentry 12 is the world’s lightest monolithic aluminum pump action shotgun. This gun’s 6.1 lbs. is easily carried and is intended to be an all-purpose arm. McDonald said of the firearm, “Made from a single piece of extruded aluminum, the upper receiver acts as the chassis for the Sentry system. A system that includes a line of attachments and accessories are included in the products we will be announcing and launch at the end of the year including a collapsible stock, a folding stock and different barrel options.”

The magazine-fed 12-gauge has an 18.5″ smooth bore barrel and a polymer AR style lower. The monolithic aluminum upper is serialized rather than the lower, allowing for diverse configurations. Ambidextrous controls and functionality similar to the AR make it easy for those familiar with the platform to adapt. The Sentry 12 accepts 2 ¾” and 3″ shells, comes with two five-round magazines and is made in the USA. The gun also features Iron Horse’s Single Pin Takedown Technology and an exposed barrel nut for fast and easy removal.

Iron Horse’s flagship offering has caught the public’s attention and management is thrilled. “As one of the few shotguns in its class that is made here in the U.S., we are very pleased with the market adoption we have seen. At just over 6,000 units sold and shipped in the last 12 months, we are very optimistic about the future of the product line including offering a semi-auto version which is in the early prototyping phase.” McDonald said.