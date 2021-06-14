Exclusive Rifles Honor Iwo Jima Flag-Raiser Harold “Pie” Keller

Imagine going unrecognized for 74 years. We’ve all seen it — the famed photo of six Marines hoisting the American flag on top of Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the image February 23, 1945. Since that time, it’s been immortalized on posters, postcards, literature and in 3D at the National Iwo Jima Memorial in Washington, D.C.

One of these men went 74 years without recognition, identified October 2019 as Harold “Pie” Keller of Brooklyn, Iowa. Henry Repeating Arms and Brownells, Inc. have teamed up to amend this and help honor Keller by partly funding a monument in his hometown.

The Brooklyn Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is leading the effort, with $17,000 left to raise for the memorial. Henry Repeating Arms crafted a limited-edition series of 100 Golden Boy Pie Keller Memorial Edition rifles (Model #H004PKM) sold exclusively through Brownells in their Grinnell, Iowa retail store and online. In honor of Flag Day, sales begin June 14, starting with an online auction on Gunbroker.com for serial no. 1 (#902646486). Henry Repeating Arms is donating $50 for each gun sold and all proceeds from the online auction.