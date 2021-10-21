Gun Cleaning: Five Things You're Doing Wrong

Cleaning is largely a personal preference. Some have their favorite concoction or the only thing they’ll ever let touch their gun. Others don’t care. I’ve seen WD-40 used exclusively as well as near rusted out cans of window cleaner. Gun cleaning is also one of those things people will argue for hours over. Here are five things you might be doing wrong when it comes to cleaning.

1. Pretending You Know Everything

No one knows everything. There are some people who come pretty close, but traditionally it’s the ignorant who aspire to educate. On the first day of my NRA Rifle Instructor course, a man—we’ll call him Bob—walked in holding an .300 Blackout AR. He was nice enough, but was quick to mention he’d built the gun himself and proceeded to gush over how wonderful it was. When we reached the cleaning portion of the class, the instructor decided to use Bob’s rifle as an example. Since Bob was so sure of his equipment, the instructor asked him to field strip and demonstrate rifle cleaning.

Instructor: “How dirty is your rifle?”

Bob: “Oh, it’s clean.”

The instructor met Bob’s response with a dubious look. I watched as Bob struggled for a minute, then started giving him instructions. “Remove the rear pin, then slide the charging handle and bolt carrier group out.” As I proceeded to instruct him in disassembling the BCG, I quickly noticed the carbon coating Bob’s hands. The instructor and I exchanging knowing looks. I was dismissed to eat my lunch and watch the rest of the festivities. It took several patches and some scrubbing to effectively “clean” Bob’s “just barely dirty” rifle, plus some instruction from a 21-year-old girl.