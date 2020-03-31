Enter To Win Glock G45 MOS Prize Package!

Grappa's No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste Now Available

Written By GUNS Staff
2020
0

Following closely on the heels of the successful release of Grappa’s No. 9 Air Freshener, Grappa’s, the old gun care brand, has announced Grappa’s No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste.

According to Grappa’s, the No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste is targeted at those who want more than the “olfactory bliss between gun cleanings” offered by the No. 9 Air Freshener product. “It’ll definitely wake you up in the morning,” stated company CEO Emeril Lagasse.

Described by early testers as ‘aggressive,’ the Scratch ‘n Taste is aimed at a relatively small niche of truly fanatical gun lovers. “We’re really trying to capture the market segment defined by people who actually drink Grappa’s No. 9 gun cleaner” stated Gordon Ramsey, Vice President of Flavor Profiles. “We figured if people were that dedicated, we ought to provide a safer means of savoring the Grappa’s experience.”

While admitting that the Grappa’s taste experience may be expanded in the future, Ramsey would not comment on rumors about Grappa’s No. 9 Breath Mints.

April Fools from GUNS Magazine!

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine

FREE SURVIVE DOWNLOAD

Get a First Look at new products twice a week beginning April 7. PLUS ... Get American Handgunner's GIANT SURVIVE Special Edition here. Inside are plenty of ideas to keep you safe during pandemic management. Get this FREE 148-page Personal Defense resource NOW! Click the "Get Link" button below. Then check your e-mail for a download link from [email protected] If a note is not in your inbox, be sure to look in your spam or junk folder.

2020
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Springfield...
The world shifted just a bit on September 25, 2019. Did you feel it? It wasn’t one of those silly Instagram events like Kim Kardashian brushing her teeth...
Read Full Article
KelTec KSG Bullpup
In 2011 KelTec introduced the KSG — a pump-action bullpup shotgun holding 14 rounds via two tubular magazines.
Read Full Article
Breaking News:...
In a stunning move, the state of California legislature completed an apparent about face, adding a new "assault weapon" concept to its approved firearm...
Read Full Article