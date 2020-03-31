Grappa's No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste Now Available

Following closely on the heels of the successful release of Grappa’s No. 9 Air Freshener, Grappa’s, the old gun care brand, has announced Grappa’s No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste.

According to Grappa’s, the No. 9 Scratch ‘n Taste is targeted at those who want more than the “olfactory bliss between gun cleanings” offered by the No. 9 Air Freshener product. “It’ll definitely wake you up in the morning,” stated company CEO Emeril Lagasse.

Described by early testers as ‘aggressive,’ the Scratch ‘n Taste is aimed at a relatively small niche of truly fanatical gun lovers. “We’re really trying to capture the market segment defined by people who actually drink Grappa’s No. 9 gun cleaner” stated Gordon Ramsey, Vice President of Flavor Profiles. “We figured if people were that dedicated, we ought to provide a safer means of savoring the Grappa’s experience.”

While admitting that the Grappa’s taste experience may be expanded in the future, Ramsey would not comment on rumors about Grappa’s No. 9 Breath Mints.

April Fools from GUNS Magazine!

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine