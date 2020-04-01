Cupid Upgrades to Kel-Tec KSG Shotgun

Recent reports from the Island of Mythical Fairytale Characters hint Cupid has made a major equipment change after nearly a thousand years of bow and arrow use. Numerous sources have recently reported sightings of Cupid at the 2020 SHOT Show in Las Vegas.

“I saw him in several different booths” claimed SHOT Show attendee Romeo. “First, I saw him in the Barrett booth checking out the M107A1 .50 BMG. and next thing you know, I see him at U.S. Armament checking out an 1877 Bulldog Gatling gun. I asked my fiancé, what’s up with that? Isn’t he supposed to be cute and adorable?”

Those close to Cupid claim that he has expressed frustration with the lack of performance of his bow on today’s more difficult love connection challenges.

“I think his quiver only holds about six arrows” said close friend and confidant, The Tooth Fairy. He’s had to do multiple reloads just on The Bachelorette and she still hasn’t been able to find true love.”

When we caught up with Cupid, he was more than happy to explain the recent sightings. “Yeah, I went to the SHOT Show” he admitted. “But then again, I spend a lot of time in Vegas, although nothing I do there seems to last more than a couple of hours.

“It was about time that I caught up with current times” lamented Cupid. “My good friend The Leprechaun recently started carrying the Vellum Arms Light Origami Pistol for protection, and he couldn’t be happier with it. So, I figured I ought to check out the latest in equipment. I need something new, preferably made of composite materials for lighter weight. These wings aren’t designed for a full combat loadout, you know.”

After an exhaustive search of the latest gear at SHOT, Cupid elected to go with the Kel-Tec KSG shotgun. “Who can argue with the innovative dual-tube magazine?” wondered Cupid. “That gives me 14+1 12-gauge love slugs without a reload. That might even help me out with challenging cases like Taylor Swift.”

Sources claim that Cupid has also been working a private label deal with Black Hills Ammunition and Safariland body armor to address the growing problem of commitment issues.

April Fools from GUNS Magazine!

