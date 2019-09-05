While it’s designed to fit onto the receiver of Mossberg’s Shockwave model, the good news is it will also mount on the receivers of most Mossberg Model 500 and 590 shotguns.



I just happen to have an older Model 500 pump gun in 12-gauge, loaded with 00 Buck and slugs, and this Lasersaddle just intrigues me. It secures to the receiver and upper, wrapping over the top to be fastened via the shotgun’s receiver holes with pins.



The unit isn’t very heavy, and operates off small batteries which can be quickly changed without having to remove the Lasersaddle. The unit is even designed with a cutout to allow access to the thumb safety at the top rear of the receiver.



Covered by Crimson Trace’s “Free Batteries for Life” program and the company’s three-year warranty, the Lasersaddle LS-250 has three distinct activation points — and one of those can be activated by left-handed shooters. It’s got a master on-off switch and features integrated battery management technology for greater battery life.



This accessory is precision-engineered by people who obviously know what they’re doing.



The LS-250 with red light carries an MSRP of $169, while the green-laser model LS-250G has an MSRP of $219.



While I’m talking about Crimson Trace, I might as well mention the LS-250 is not the only laser sight they offer. Among their other models is the Rail Master Pro laser sight and the LiNQ wireless laser sight. Another offering is the MVF-515 model for long guns equipped with accessory rails. The company has a full lineup of lasers and accessory lights and riflescopes.



For more info: www.crimsontrace.com, Ph: (800) 442-2406