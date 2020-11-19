Opening day of deer hunting season a few years ago found me down in a canyon near the home of a longtime pal, leveling the crosshairs on a nice mule deer buck.

It was late afternoon or early evening and maybe 15 minutes or so after we spotted this critter, I pressed the trigger and down he went like the proverbial sack of wet cement. We watched for a minute or two and he clearly wasn’t moving, so we got back to my truck and made our way over to notch dress him, notch my tag and load him up.

Well, it didn’t go as planned. Pulling up to the mulie, my friend says, “He’s up!” The heck you say! My rifle was already unloaded and cased so out came my sixgun as I followed this back-from-the-dead deer headed for a nearby sagebrush-covered hillside. If he got in there I might lose him and it was getting dark.

So, on the move, I shot this goober a second time with my .41 Magnum revolver and down he went. And then he got back up again! A third round put him down for keeps, but it was a rattling experience. My pal acknowledged he’d never seen anything quite like this before. It was certainly a first for me.

Jump ahead two years and I’m hunting in the same general area with my brother and I spotted a nice buck, a 3-point muley and being the older sibling, I gave my “kid” brother first shot. He hit the buck solid as we heard the telltale “thump.” But instead of falling over like it was supposed to do, this guy starts moving uphill into heavy brush with my brother in hot pursuit — a relative term, as he’s 63 years old — and me following along with the spotting scope and my own rifle.