When I worked for a now-defunct outdoor weekly news tabloid, I was introduced to much better Bushnell binoculars along with models from Weaver, Zeiss, Leupold, Nikon and Swarovski. It was like a whole new world opened up and suddenly it made all the sense in the world to stop stalking through stands of western timber in my Northwest hunting grounds and just find a spot to sit down and glass the landscape. It’s easier on the feet, too.

I learned a few things about binoculars. They need to have a good user-friendly center-focus knob. I’ve tried some binoculars with a center-focus knob so stiff I couldn’t really use them. You want eyepieces with twist-out eyecups to adjust for use while wearing eyeglasses. Lenses must be easy to clean and they should come with lens covers to protect them from the elements when you’re not actually looking through them. They should have a tough exterior to protect the optics inside through the stresses of hunting in tough terrain. They should come with a good case for storage when not in use.

I prefer binoculars with a magnification close to the upper magnification of my riflescope. I like a 3-9X variable scope so my binoculars are 8X or 8.5X. This results in an image through the binoculars very close to what one sees through the scope.