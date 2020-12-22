When we were younger, with 20/20 vision, we could see like eagles, hawks and owls but that’s no longer the case — it might be why I keep a pair of binoculars in my truck and several more pairs on a coat rack just inside my front door.

Binoculars have become as necessary a part of my outdoor gear as a spare pair of eyeglasses, extra ammunition, two sharp knives, rope, a First Aid kit, backpack, extra socks and a warm sleeping bag. In my youth I hunted without binoculars and I’m pretty sure it cost me a couple of bucks and at least one elk. When I had to start wearing eyeglasses, I invested in binoculars.

I’ve had the opportunity to use some remarkably good binoculars in the field and, yes, they have played a large part in taking at least three dandy bucks in three different states. Anyone who doesn’t have a decent pair of binoculars should start hinting it would be nice to find a pair under the Christmas tree in a couple of weeks. If all else fails, start whimpering, whining or begging.

My first pair of binoculars came from Bushnell. They were built with a porro-prism design, meaning they had the telltale off-set objective lenses not in a straight line with the ocular lenses (eyepieces). They were okay and served me on several hunts when I couldn’t afford more pricey glass.