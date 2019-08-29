Armed Citizens Can Prevent Mass Shootings, Says Researcher

John Lott, founder and president of the Crime Prevention Research Center, put the lie to arguments that armed citizens would only increase the chaos, shoot the wrong people or get shot themselves. In a discussion on Fox News, Lott offered an interesting observation that was buried in a story carried by Sinclair Broadcasting affiliates.



The story said Lott “suggested that concerns about individuals with concealed carry permits causing more harm than good are unsupported by the data.”



“Though possible,” the story continued, “Lott said there is ‘not one single case’ where either a police officer accidentally shot a permit holder or a permit holder accidentally shot a bystander.”



The report coincided with the Arizona Department of Public Safety revealing that 345,508 active concealed carry permits were in circulation in Arizona and came just days after Washington reported more than 627,000 active concealed pistol licenses.



Down in Florida, there are more than 2 million carry licenses and both Texas and Pennsylvania each have more than 1 million permits in circulation.



Like it or not, people are arming up. Whether this is in reaction to mass shootings or people are being more cautious about their own safety is merely speculation at this point.



Police in Dayton were able to put down the mass shooter within a minute—about how long it took police in Gilroy, Calif., to take down a mass shooter there, though the medical examiner says that guy killed himself.



It took El Paso police about 5-6 minutes to respond to the Walmart shooting, and the suspect there wasn’t taken into custody for several more minutes.