ELD bullets

Going Long

Actually such cartridge cases already exist. In fact they were designed over 130 years ago, went into production in the early 1890s and are still being made today. The cartridges are the 7x57 Mauser and the 6.5x55 Swedish Mauser. The “Swede” deserves its own column but for now we’ll talk about the 7x57.



Around 1981 when the push feed Winchester 70 Featherweight appeared, I bought one in 7x57. A few years later I bought a Remington 700 Mountain Rifle in .280 Rem. I used 139- to 140-gr. bullets in both, loaded to 2,880 fps in the 7x57 and a bit over 3,000 fps in the 280, both in 22" barrels. A couple of years ago I bought another model 70 Featherweight 7x57 from a limited run on the current controlled round-feed action.



The sleek long-range bullets are game changers, in particular the Hornady 175-gr. ELD-X. I’ve been experimenting with this bullet in both 7x57 and .280 Rem. cases to an overall length of 3.30" to fit the magazines of my rifles. With the .280 the base of the bullet extends well into the cartridge body, reducing effective powder capacity. With the 7x57 at 3.30" overall length the bullet doesn’t go into the case body and we end up with similar effective case capacity.



Using Alliant RL-22 powder and load date from Alliant, both cartridges chronograph at 2,600–2,650 fps in my rifles with 22" barrels, with the .280 having a 25–30 fps advantage. A more adventurous reloader could likely push both to around 2,700 fps, but personally I see no need. With its incredible ballistic coefficient (G1, .689; G7, .347) the ELD-X bullet is amazing at retaining velocity and resisting wind drift.



Hornady recommends a 1:8.5 twist for this bullet, to ensure stability even at sea level and in very cold temperatures. Many 7x57 rifles, including my early model 70, use a 1:8.66 twist and a long throat well suited for long bullets. My Remington 700 .280 has a 1:9.25 twist, the newer model 70 a 1:9.5 twist. Shooting in late spring at temperatures around 65 degrees F and 1,800 feet above sea level, even the slower twist rifles stabilized the long bullets. At sub-zero temperatures stability might get a bit iffy, in which case the older Winchester 70 would have to save the day!



