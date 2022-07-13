Duck and Cover!

My Happy Place

Whenever I’m in the area, I always keep a sharp eye on my friend’s swamp. It’s a place he considers basically a wasteland full of muck and detritus, but in truth, it’s actually a fantastical wild landscape full of muck and detritus. While driving past one day, I saw the unmistakable flash of ducks on final approach over the country road bordering the wetland. I immediately pulled over and soon marked another group inbound. It was easy to see, based on the size and speed, it was a flight of blue-winged teal.

The swamp covers about 40 acres, most of which are reeds and cattail growing shoulder-to-shoulder in shallow water, along with occasional stands of shrubbery mixed in for good effect. On one edge of the vegetable morass, there is a strip of deeper open water of approximately one acre. The swamp is technically full of water, though most of it is completely covered by duckweed, a tiny floating plant resembling green confetti and dearly loved by waterfowl.

The other exciting thing about spotting the blue wings was the fact the next day was September 1, the opening of the early teal season in our state. Though I couldn’t greet the morning in the swamp due to work commitments, I resolved the ducks and I would have a nice meeting towards sundown.

After a rushed early dinner, I parked alongside the gravel road, gathered my gear and staggered toward the field of battle. I was wearing camouflage hunting togs and a pair of knee-high rubber boots as I did not intend to seriously challenge the bottomless mire, instead planning to pick off ducks around the perimeter as they descended into the evening roost.

I soon discovered getting to the shooting spot would be difficult. The landowner had once mowed a path down to waterside but this late in the season it had become an overgrown jungle of 10-foot-high willow shoots and other weeds. The path was punctuated by a nifty collection of outsized September spiders who enjoyed nothing more than spinning webs at face level to see if they could frighten any passing writers to the point of incontinence. And — trust me here — you don’t want to experience incontinence while wearing tall rubber boots.

Hacking through the undergrowth took longer than anticipated. The sun was only a few fingers above the horizon when I finally arrived at a spot near the open water where I felt it reasonably likely to both intercept incoming birds and retrieve any who might intersect with my shot column.

While still getting comfortable in up my pass-shooting hide, my reverie was interrupted by a swish of wings. Hot dang, a flight of teal landed nearly at my feet! In one smooth motion, I hoisted my camouflaged 12-gauge Remington 870, stood up, shouted and took the first bird to mistakenly fly overhead. The #4 steel shot did its job admirably and the duck crashed onto dry ground 30 yards away. I had scored in less than two minutes!

Before I could even retrieve the first, my thoughts were interrupted by yet another whisper of wings as more birds set to land. Another shot and another duck fell. Things were going far too well — and I should have realized my old friend Fate would soon show up to stick a finger in my eye.

I passed up several more shots after judging a hit bird would fall deeper in the swamp than preferred. A few moments later, another flight was inbound with the correct angle and velocity for a likely recovery so I fired. In a final act of defiance, the mortally wounded duck swerved and aimed for deep into the accursed bog as he trailed feathers like a crashing fighter jet.