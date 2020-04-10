Don’t Tread on Us

A couple of weeks ago, while several state governors shut down their jurisdictions in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a few even attempted to suspend the exercise of Second Amendment rights.

One such governor, New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, quickly found himself on the receiving end of a federal civil rights lawsuit, filed by the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF). Much smaller in membership than the National Rifle Association, SAF has become a powerhouse in the legal arena, responsible for a majority of recent gun rights victories and case law since the 2010 landmark Supreme Court ruling in McDonald v. City of Chicago.

In the New Jersey case, SAF was joined by the New Jersey Second Amendment Society, Firearms Policy Coalition, Racing Rails LLC d/b/a Legend Firearms, Legacy Indoor Range and Armory LLC and four private citizens, Gina DiFazio, Jontell Platts, Witold Kwiatkowski and the man for whom the lawsuit is named, Robert Kashinsky.

When New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell talked about prohibiting gun sales in the city during the Coronavirus pandemic, SAF issued a statement: “We sued New Orleans then, and we’ll do it again.” The jets seemed to cool.

McDonald was a SAF case, despite what you may have heard otherwise. When governors, and some local governments, started shutting down gun sales and telling gun stores to close their doors, SAF went to work.