Insert, Twist

By simply inserting the Swage-Rod Holder in the lower part of the APP and the Swage Push Die into the upper, both with convenient Breech-Lock bushings, you’re ready to start swaging the military crimp from your de-primed brass. While you’re at it, you can even de-prime your brass using the APP, and a universal de-capping die with the speed and ease the APP is famous for.

The Swage Kit comes with both large and small swage pin assemblies. The Lee APP is an economical, easy, fun way to size cast bullets, de-prime brass and swage primer pockets. For a small investment, you will be able to save a ton of time processing brass more efficiently for economically friendly handloads. I love my Automatic Processing Press, it’s that good!

Look on YouTube and the Lee Precision website for videos showing the APP in action. Seeing is believing.

For more info, visit: LeePrecision.com

Subscribe To GUNS Magazine