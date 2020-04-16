While not an AR-style pistol, the DBX57 is fitted with a Mil-Spec AR-15 trigger, safety selector and Magpul MOE-K grip that can be swapped for standard aftermarket components, which should make any modern sporting rifle owner feel right at home.
Also familiar is the use of a left-side folding pistol brace, mounted via a Picatinny rail on the rear of the frame. A QD sling swivel is not included, though one can be added to the frame. When used, the extended brace adds 9.3" in length and 0.7 lbs. to the pistol.
The DBX57 ships with a 20-round FN/ProMag Five-seveN magazine, with future models accepting new Ruger-57 magazines. Unlike other new firearms to hit the market, shooters won’t have to wait to hit the range as magazines are readily available.
5.27x28mm Revived
Each January, SHOT Show sets the scene for the upcoming year as gun, ammo and accessory manufacturers unveil their latest offerings. Often times a theme develops, such as concealed carry or optics-ready pistols. This year it was the unexpected resurgence of the 5.7x28mm cartridge.
Developed by FN Herstal in the early ’90s to replace 9x19mm for NATO troops, the 5.7x28mm is a bottleneck case similar in length to the .22 WMR with a 23-grain projectile capable of warp speed velocities in the range of 2,800 fps. In conjunction with the cartridge, FNH also designed the P90 PDW and Five-seveN pistol.
Up until this year, those remained the most common firearms chambered for the round. And while Ruger, CMMG and other companies have introduced new firearms in 5.7x28mm, it was Diamondback Firearms’ DBX57 that caught our attention.
Resembling a SIG SAUER MPX, the Diamondback DBX57 is a semi-auto, locked breech, dual gas piston pistol chambered in the aforementioned 5.7x28mm. Its overall length is 16.1″ without the brace and 25.4″ with the brace extended, thus keeping it within the legal definition of a “pistol,” according to the ATF.
Built on a 7075 aluminum, hardcoat anodized frame, the DBX57 features an 8″ barrel cut with a 1:9″ right-hand twist and threaded 1/2-28, surrounded by a 6061 aluminum forend with M-LOK slots on three sides. The pistol comes stock with a four-prong muzzle device and Magpul Hand Stop Kit.
The frame is also topped with a full-length Picatinny rail for mounting pop-up iron sights or various optics, as the pistol does not come with factory sights. The rail sits above a reciprocating charging handle that can be switched from the left to the right side of the receiver.
While not an AR-style pistol, the DBX57 is fitted with a Mil-Spec AR-15 trigger, safety selector and Magpul MOE-K grip that can be swapped for standard aftermarket components, which should make any modern sporting rifle owner feel right at home.
Small, But Mighty
Less than 26″ long, a modest 1.25″ wide and just 3.7lbs. with brace, it’s clear the DBX57 packs a punch in a small, versatile package.
For fans of such pistols, the DBX57 fits easily into most backpacks and soft cases and would make nice company under the seat of a pickup or SUV for the useful handling of predators — whether two- or four-legged.
The Diamondback DBX57 is appropriately scheduled to begin shipping on May 7, or 5/7. MSRP is $1,299.
For more info: www.diamondbackfirearms.com, Ph: (321) 305-5995