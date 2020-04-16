Each January, SHOT Show sets the scene for the upcoming year as gun, ammo and accessory manufacturers unveil their latest offerings. Often times a theme develops, such as concealed carry or optics-ready pistols. This year it was the unexpected resurgence of the 5.7x28mm cartridge.

Developed by FN Herstal in the early ’90s to replace 9x19mm for NATO troops, the 5.7x28mm is a bottleneck case similar in length to the .22 WMR with a 23-grain projectile capable of warp speed velocities in the range of 2,800 fps. In conjunction with the cartridge, FNH also designed the P90 PDW and Five-seveN pistol.

Up until this year, those remained the most common firearms chambered for the round. And while Ruger, CMMG and other companies have introduced new firearms in 5.7x28mm, it was Diamondback Firearms’ DBX57 that caught our attention.