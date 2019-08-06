Daniel Defense Delta 5

Kitchen-Table Gunwork

First off is the barrel-mounting system, which makes you smack yourself in the forehead and say, “Why didn’t I think of that?” On almost all bolt-action rifles, the barrel screws directly into the front of the action. Headspace, the critical dimension ensuring your gun will feed and fire — and not become a small pipe bomb inches from your face — is then determined (and adjusted via machining the various parts) from the closed bolt face.



With the Delta 5, the barrel is attached via a barrel extension, much like an AR. Headspacing is achieved through the bolt/barrel extension combination. It’s not truly “self-headspacing,” but in practical terms, it is. I was given the technical explanation on how this works, but my eyes glazed over halfway through the discussion and we don’t want this article to grow another 10 pages. So I’ll just say it works via magic gun fairies.



To change barrels on the Delta 5 you remove the barreled action, undo the barrel nut, install a new barrel, tighten the barrel nut to the proper torque and then re-install the entire barrel/action assembly into the stock. With proper wrenches you can literally change out a barrel in minutes at your kitchen table. Daniel Defense currently offers .308, 6.5 Creedmoor and 7mm-08 Remington barrels in Heavy Palma contour, but my question regarding potential future calibers was met with grins and shoulder shrugs. (If I had to bet, we’ll be seeing other calibers and maybe even a long-action Delta 5 sometime in the future.)



Daniel Defense makes their own cold-hammer-forged stainless steel barrels in-house. Owners of other DD rifles know their barrels are some of the most accurate and long lasting mass-produced M4 barrels in the industry. Claimed round-counts of some of the Delta 5 test barrels are eye opening. They’re accurate and long lasting — you probably won’t be swapping Delta 5 barrels out because you burned one out.