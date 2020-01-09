CZ-USA All-Terrain Shotguns

When it comes to handsome, Redhead Premier All-Terrain models are likely to turn heads. Three models are available with either a 28" or 30" barrel. The stack-barrel shotguns have a pistol grip stock, single selectable trigger, independent auto ejector and manual tang safety. Weighing a modest 6.9 to 7.9 lbs., MSRP is $1,123.



Fans of lightweight shotguns should warm right up to the new Upland Ultralight All-Terrain models. Offered with a 26" or 28" barrel, the first thing you’ll notice is their weight. According to CZ-USA, they’ve shaved 2 lbs. off when compared to similar steel-framed models thanks to a CNC-cut aluminum alloy frame. There’s also no mid-rib between the barrels, an absence that further contributes to the reduced weight.



Upland Ultralight All-Terrain shotguns feature a pistol grip stock, single selectable trigger and manual tang safety, and weigh just 5.9 to 6.3 lbs. MSRP is also a light $890.



Every family has its black sheep, and the semi-auto 1012 All-Terrain certainly fills that bill. Designed with a gas-less inertia operating system, the 1012 uses a spring within the bolt to store energy during the shotgun’s recoil, later using it to withdraw the spent shell. This not only has the benefit of requiring less maintenance, but also the ability to run a wider variety of shells from 3" magnums to light 2 3/4" loads.



The 1012 All-Terrain sports a 28" barrel with pistol grip stock and crossbolt safety. Weight is 6.5 lbs. with a similarly manageable MSRP of $690.