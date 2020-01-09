CZ-USA All-Terrain Shotguns
Covering All Terrains And Bases
The first shotgun I ever bought was a very-little-used 12-gauge side-by-side. It’s since put a lot of grouse and pheasants in the cooler, along with a chukar here and there.
Being a sucker for double-barrel shotguns, my interest was more than aroused when CZ-USA announced its new All-Terrain series, which includes a trio of over/under shotguns, a side-by-side model, plus a semi-auto tossed in for good measure, to chase birds from doves and ducks to turkeys and grouse.
Family Resemblance
Giving popular CZ-USA shotgun models an all-season look, All-Terrain shotguns feature an OD Green Cerakote finish on the receivers and 8mm flat-ribbed barrels, offset by handsome checkered walnut stocks offering a 14.5" length of pull.
All models also have sling swivel studs and extended chokes, and the four break-top models make use of rare earth magnets in the extractor/ejector design to retain shells even when the gun is turned upside down. This makes loading and firearm handling easier when working within a hunting blind, wading in water or dog handling in the field.
All-Terrain Series
Eleven models in total, the All-Terrain series includes the Bobwhite G2, the Drake, the Redhead Premier, the Upland Ultralight and the 1012. All, except the 1012 which is available in 12 gauge only, are available in both 12- and 20-gauge options.
Sure to prove itself in the game fields, Bobwhite G2 All-Terrain models sport 28" barrels and feature a slim action, double triggers, manual tang safety and an English-style straight grip — exactly like that first shotgun of mine. The shotguns weigh between 6 and 7.3 lbs., and carry an MSRP of $828.
Next up, the Drake All-Terrain is an over/under model with a 28" barrel, pistol grip stock, single selectable trigger and manual tang safety. Drake models scale 6.5 to 7 lbs. with an MSRP of $791, making it a great bang-for-your-buck shotgun.
When it comes to handsome, Redhead Premier All-Terrain models are likely to turn heads. Three models are available with either a 28" or 30" barrel. The stack-barrel shotguns have a pistol grip stock, single selectable trigger, independent auto ejector and manual tang safety. Weighing a modest 6.9 to 7.9 lbs., MSRP is $1,123.
Fans of lightweight shotguns should warm right up to the new Upland Ultralight All-Terrain models. Offered with a 26" or 28" barrel, the first thing you’ll notice is their weight. According to CZ-USA, they’ve shaved 2 lbs. off when compared to similar steel-framed models thanks to a CNC-cut aluminum alloy frame. There’s also no mid-rib between the barrels, an absence that further contributes to the reduced weight.
Upland Ultralight All-Terrain shotguns feature a pistol grip stock, single selectable trigger and manual tang safety, and weigh just 5.9 to 6.3 lbs. MSRP is also a light $890.
Every family has its black sheep, and the semi-auto 1012 All-Terrain certainly fills that bill. Designed with a gas-less inertia operating system, the 1012 uses a spring within the bolt to store energy during the shotgun’s recoil, later using it to withdraw the spent shell. This not only has the benefit of requiring less maintenance, but also the ability to run a wider variety of shells from 3" magnums to light 2 3/4" loads.
The 1012 All-Terrain sports a 28" barrel with pistol grip stock and crossbolt safety. Weight is 6.5 lbs. with a similarly manageable MSRP of $690.
All All-Terrain models have a max 3" chamber and ship with either extended choke tubes or a 5-choke set of tubes from Full to Cylinder.
Designed for varying conditions, the CZ-USA All-Terrain shotguns are sure to be as durable as they are good looking.
For more info: www.cz-usa.com , Ph: (913) 321-1811
Subscribe To GUNS Magazine