While the CRKT Razel GT looks may look like just another everyday carry folding pocketknife when closed, sporting a brushed black 6061 Aluminum handle with angled grooves, deep carry pocket clip and rear lanyard hole, its unique blade profile challenges the norm once flipped open.

Powered by an assisted opener and IKBS ball bearing for quick and smooth deployment, the Razel GT is defined by its 3.02” long 8Cr13MoV steel blade with satin finish and chisel design. Featuring a plain cutting edge along the bottom and an angled chisel edge up front instead of the traditional point, the blade is crafted for push-cutting, slicing, scraping and everything in between.

Measuring 7.56” when open, 4.6” closed, and weighing 4.3 oz., the CRKT Razel GT will fit right at home in your pocket on the go, in the office or in the field. MSRP is $69.99.

