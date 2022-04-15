EXCLUSIVES: “I Will Not Comply”

C&S Hi-Power Ambi-Safety

Written By Roy Huntington
2022
0

With the launch recently of a slew of Hi-Power clones from Springfield Armory, FN, EAA and others, there’s a renewed focus on after-market parts for the breed. At the top of the list are safeties, either extended left-side or ambi models. I’ve installed and used Cylinder & Slide parts for 1911s and Hi-Powers for years and thought you’d like to know about their excellent ambi all-steel safety. Made in-house, the safety shows good attention to detail, careful de-burring and is of obvious good quality.

I want to stress here this is not a “drop-in” part though. Over 80-odd years, the Hi-Power has been manufactured by dozens of makers so there are a wide range of fit variables. The C&S safety is made somewhat over-sized in a couple of key areas allowing hand-fitting to your particular pistol. But once installed correctly, it feels great and adds versatility regardless if you’re a righty or a lefty.

MSRP: $87.75
Cylinder-Slide.com

