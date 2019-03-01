Crossfire May 2019

Don’t Pry!

In regards to Pat Covert’s March write-up on the Sandrin TCK folder, I worked 27 years in the refractory industry designing tooling to press refractory shapes for melting steel and glass. Our product was made of Magnesite and Alumina, which are also used in grinding wheels and are extremely abrasive. We normally used tool steel like D-2 and S-7 for our mold liners and these were hardened to 62Rc. We would usually get 20,000 pieces from the tooling before the liners would need to be dressed to remove wear. When we had to make a long run I often used carbide inserts in pockets machined into the high-wear areas of the liners. The problem with carbide was that it’s extremely brittle and if dropped on concrete shatters like glass. I have a feeling the TCK folder will be razor sharp for years, but I’m wondering what happens when you try to pry with it or put any sideways stress on the blade. I myself have broken the blade of a few ceramic kitchen knives by just twisting the blade in a carrot.

Dave Schmidt

Butler, PA



Reader Schmidt’s comments are well taken. The blade on the Sandrin TCK is very thin and I don’t recommend prying with any slender blade. Long blades of soft metal tend to bend while brittle ones break. Ceramic blades are particularly brittle and manufacturers specifically recommend they not be used for prying. The TCK’s blade did a great job of straight slicing but prying is definitely not recommended. —Pat Covert

