Crossfire: November 2019

1894 Marlin Questions

Liked your article about the 1894 Marlin in .38/.357. I am working on a woods gun for deer in cover. My question is — does the microgroove rifling prefer soft lead bullets? The soft Berrys and the extra long 180-gr. XTP seem to be my most accurate. I’m thinking if the bullets were 0.358" instead of 0.357" I might have better luck. What do you think? Also does the lack of a .38 special stamp on the barrel mean I can’t shoot .38s out of it? —Dave Schmidt, via email



Conventional wisdom is the Ballard style rifling does better with cast bullets, while microgroove rifling is better with jacketed bullets. I can see this if you’re talking .30-30 or .32 Special velocities over 2,000 fps as theoretically at least, cast bullets would seem more likely to skid and lead with the shallower grooves of microgroove barrels.



Theory is all very well yet I’ve read many reports from shooters getting good accuracy with hard cast lead bullets in 1894 .357s with microgroove rifling. I shoot a lot of .38 Special rounds loaded with 158-gr. lead bullets at about 1,100–1,200 fps which work fine with minimal leading problems and light recoil — just a fun round to shoot. If I wanted to get over 1,500 fps with lead bullets I’d use a hard cast bullet, most likely with gas checks. —Dave Anderson



Dave Anderson’s article “Marlin’s 1894C .357 Magnum” in the August 2019 magazine was interesting in the fact he is “less pleased” with the manual cross-bolt safety added to the Marlin lever actions in 1969. I have Marlin’s .41 magnum and .308 Marlin Express rifles and was also less than pleased with the cross-bolt safety until I discovered “TURNBULL” makes a replacement for this cross bolt! Even I was able to install the rod in a matter of minutes. I highly recommend when installing Turnbull’s replacement you do so over a bedsheet or large towel as there is a small ball bearing involved, and believe me it can roll to unknown places! —David Connor, via email



A quick question for Dave Anderson. I enjoyed his article about the Marlin 1894. I recently bought one. Where do I find the date code telling when the rifle was manufactured? I have a Marlin 1894CS .357 Mag. as the one he bought. I enjoy your magazine. —Dale Broam, via email



Many Marlin firearms (but certainly not all) manufactured 1941–2011 follow a system wherein the first two letters or numbers of the serial number indicate the date of manufacture. After 2011 the letters became “MR” (some suggest this is due to production moving to the Ilion, NY Remington plant). Fortunately there are many references on the internet to this numbering code or I’d suggest investigating the Marlin Firearms Collectors website www.marlin-collectors.com). —BW



