Tipping the scale at 6.1 oz., the PROVOKE is heavier than your daily pocketknife. But with the added weight comes durability and force should you ever need to defend yourself in a dark alley.



For a guy who might be gutting a fish in the spring, cutting rope in the summer or opening up a grouse, rabbit or deer in the fall, I see many practical applications for this knife beyond self-defense.



If you’re looking for a multipurpose blade or a new iteration on a classic design, grab ahold of a CRKT PROVOKE. MSRP is $199.99; $29.99 for the sheath.



For more info: www.crkt.com, Ph. (800) 891-3100



