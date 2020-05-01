Keep Your Pants On!

The coronavirus lockdown policies in various states have had a rough effect on many people, but in Taneytown, Md., police have encountered a problem so noticeable they felt compelled to publish a notice on social media.

According to WMAR News, the police department spent a bit of time reminding local residents to put on their pants before wandering outside to check the mailbox. They put the notice on the department’s Facebook page.

Presumably it’s not anything for readers here to worry about, considering how difficult it is to get a handgun carry permit in Maryland.

