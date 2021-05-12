Life Lesson

Here’s the interesting part. Grandma told me if the chicks start pecking through their shells, not to help them. She explained the chicks needed the struggle and effort to stimulate and strengthen their heart, lungs and muscles. She told me when she was little, she helped some chicks break free of their shells. This seemingly act of kindness was detrimental. She told me every chick she helped, died.

This lesson stuck with me. Today, it makes more sense than ever with what’s going on today. Parents figuratively wrap their kids in bubble-wrap, protecting them from everything, rather than giving their children a chance to learn, grow and fail on their own. Failures are surely some of the best life lessons one can learn.