CPX-3 .380 ACP

SCCY’s the Limit

I recently had the opportunity to tour the SCCY manufacturing facility in Daytona Beach, Florida. Joe told me quality is a culture and it starts at the top. While a solid design is a necessary starting point, keeping the plant busy requires a passion. Joe surrounds himself with people who share his.



SCCY makes everything metal on the gun in-house. Barrels, frames, incidentals, and magazines all spawn from a single facility. This allows Joe and his team to keep close tabs on every step of the process. If something isn’t up to spec, it’s on them and nobody else.



Joe maintains an extensive toolroom and designs and builds all the fixtures used to make his guns. Rotating towers grab bits of bar stock and allow slides and receivers to be cut in rapid succession. These towers rotate into and out of the mill so one can be reloaded while the other is cut. This keeps the machines running constantly.



The slide starts as a piece of 1.25" steel bar stock and it takes 17 minutes to build a finished one. In addition to function and aesthetics, SCCY CPX pistols are designed to be mass-produced. This aspect of the design is a major factor in keeping a quality handgun affordable.



The barrels start off as long sticks of ordnance steel. The lathes cutting the barrels feed stock in from one end, turn them to contour, cut the newborn barrels free, and index to the next iteration. SCCY does their own chambering and rifling as well as laser engraving. Wandering about the plant is like visiting Santa’s workshop.