Being on lockdown due to a pandemic can be as unpleasant as one cares to make it, but for the handgunner with several firearms in need of attention, this is the opportunity to perform routine maintenance without feeling pressed for time.

Here are six easy maintenance tasks you can do to give your guns some much-needed TLC:

Task #1: This is perhaps the simplest of all. Run an oiled patch down the bore of each handgun, followed by a dry patch.

We live in a world of dust, and even if you slide your pistols and revolvers into pistol rugs (more about this in a minute), they’re likely to need a good swab.