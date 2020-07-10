Cop Critics Won’t
Like These Results
A recent Rasmussen survey let some air out of the windbags who have been demanding defunding or dissolution of police agencies, revealing that 63% of American adults believe being a police officer is one of the nation’s most important professions.
Sixty-four percent are worried that “growing criticism” of police may result in a shortage of lawmen and women, and, thus, reduce public safety.
In addition, the survey, which was taken among 1,000 adults from June 21-23, produced a real stunner — more blacks (67%) are concerned about public safety where they reside than are whites (63%) and 65% of other minority Americans.
Perhaps not surprisingly, more men than women think being a police officer is one of the country’s most important jobs. More than 60% of both men and women are concerned about local public safety if criticism of police continues.
Another non-surprise is that 52% of Democrats think being a cop is an important American job, while 82% of Republicans and 60% of Independents think law enforcement is an important profession in the U.S.
This survey occurred in the middle of what appeared to be a national surge —at least among protesters — to take funds from police and even disband police departments. Rasmussen’s poll, which had a +/- 3%-point sampling error, found people under age 40 “are the most critical of the police but are still worried about public safety if there’s a shortage of police officers.”
What does that tell us? Simply put, people who sneer at cops still want them to arrive like the cavalry to save them from peril.
D.C. Cops Consider Quitting
Underscoring the Rasmussen survey is a report from WTTG-Fox 5 that a recent survey by the District of Columbia Police Union discovered a whopping 71% of its 600 polled members are thinking about leaving the force.
Their reason? So-called “reforms” proposed by the D.C. Council “have presented ‘negative impacts on the working conditions of police officers,’” according to the report.
The survey also revealed 96% believe crime will rise in the district and 88% think officer safety will decline if the new policies are adopted.
Chief Peter Newsham and a jaw-dropping 98.7%also think the District council “forgot about our 20 years of reform and…insulted us by insinuating that we are in need of reform.”
The more likely scenario is that the council didn’t forget anything, they just needed a headline at the expense of police officers to show they were trying to serve the public.
Woman Plugs Theft Suspect
There appears to be a downside to shooting a suspected liquor store shoplifter, as 88-year-old Nashville, Tenn., businesswoman May Boyce recently learned.
When she grabbed her late mother’s .38 Special revolver and capped off a round at the man allegedly trying to steal a couple of bottles of Canadian whiskey, the bullet hit the suspect in the back and down he went. Police showed up and arrested Boyce, who stands 5’3” and weighs 115 pounds, according to the New York Post.
The story quoted a friend, Carson Burch, who described the octogenarian as “a sweet old lady who minds her own business.” Two months before the robbery attempt, Boyce reportedly was robbed and assault, Burch told the newspaper, adding that the elderly liquor store owner wears a wrist brace for injuries suffered in that caper.
Now, here’s an interesting twist. The suspect reportedly told police he was high on cocaine and liquor, and that he actually had intended to steal the booze for which he was plugged. The following day, however, the suspect and a companion switched their stories and claimed they were actually going to pay for the whiskey and weren’t trying to rip it off.
Boyce told the newspaper, “I’m a people person.” Well, some people, anyway.
At last update, Boyce was released on a $10,000 bond. The victim is recovering.
WA City Delays Gun Tax
Stunning as it might seem, the City of Tacoma, Wash. will delay the implementation of a special tax on firearms and ammunition until next year. The proposed tax was patterned after a similar tax in Seattle, which was based on a gun tax in Cook County, Ill.
According to the Tacoma News Tribune, the tax is expected to bring in about $30,000 annually and the revenue will be used to fund so-called “violence prevention programs.” But the Seattle and Chicago experiences suggest that’s a pipe dream, at best. Bodies are still piling up in the Windy City, and the murder rate in Seattle, while remarkably low for a city its size, are continuing to hover well above-average.
The newspaper said “gun advocates across the city and state” criticized the Tacoma tax. They’ve got data on their side when they argue it won’t work. The only people who will be affected are law-abiding gun owners, rights activists said, and if one takes the example of Seattle as proof, they’re correct.
This story will unfold over the next several months. A working group will be appointed to “discuss the tax,” but what’s to discuss? The city, despite strong opposition from Tacoma gun owners, adopted the tax. Unless they’re going to talk about ditching the program, the conversation could be nothing but wasted words.
The city also has to hire a consultant, whose job will be to “review best practices” and figure out how best to reduce gun-related violence. Maybe the city just might consider locking up armed thugs, but that might be too simple a solution.
Unlike Seattle, the city of Tacoma has several gun stores and there are more in nearby communities in Pierce County so it’s possible gun owners will take their business outside the city to beat the tax. After all, who wants to pay an additional $25 to buy a gun that can be had for less just outside the city?
